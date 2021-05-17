MEET.ONE (MEETONE) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $20,715.00

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded down 25.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. One MEET.ONE coin can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MEET.ONE has a market capitalization of $4.77 million and approximately $20,715.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MEET.ONE has traded down 27.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003404 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.12 or 0.00088130 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.10 or 0.00448690 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.71 or 0.00225886 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004991 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $561.52 or 0.01298060 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00041983 BTC.

MEET.ONE Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MEET.ONE is meet.one . The official message board for MEET.ONE is medium.com/@MEET.ONE

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

MEET.ONE Coin Trading

