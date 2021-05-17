megaBONK (MBONK) Price Tops $0.25 on Exchanges

megaBONK (CURRENCY:MBONK) traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. megaBONK has a total market capitalization of $750,986.74 and approximately $20,699.00 worth of megaBONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One megaBONK coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000573 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, megaBONK has traded down 24.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get megaBONK alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00086834 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003896 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00022884 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $557.91 or 0.01276385 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00064689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.91 or 0.00116470 BTC.

megaBONK Profile

megaBONK is a coin. It launched on July 8th, 2020. megaBONK’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. megaBONK’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

megaBONK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as megaBONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire megaBONK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase megaBONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for megaBONK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for megaBONK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.