Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages have commented on MEGGF. BNP Paribas raised Meggitt from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Societe Generale raised Meggitt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Monday, March 8th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Meggitt from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Get Meggitt alerts:

MEGGF traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $6.78. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,532. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.01. Meggitt has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Meggitt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meggitt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.