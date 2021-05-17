Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) had its price objective dropped by analysts at HC Wainwright from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 57.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VIVO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

VIVO opened at $19.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $826.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.98 and its 200 day moving average is $21.85. Meridian Bioscience has a 12-month low of $12.98 and a 12-month high of $30.65.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $85.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.24 million. As a group, analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John P. Kenny sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Also, CEO John P. Kenny sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,216,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Meridian Bioscience by 95.1% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 46,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 22,833 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Meridian Bioscience by 1.2% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Meridian Bioscience by 18.2% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Meridian Bioscience by 63.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the first quarter worth $637,000. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

