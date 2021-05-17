Meter Governance One Day Trading Volume Hits $775,519.00 (MTRG)

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for approximately $5.99 or 0.00013346 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $13.89 million and $775,519.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded down 31.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000680 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Superior Coin (SUP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 coins. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars.

