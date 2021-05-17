Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 31.450-31.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $29.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.39 billion-$3.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.38 billion.Mettler-Toledo International also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 7.500-7.650 EPS.

Shares of MTD stock traded up $21.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,274.65. The company had a trading volume of 67,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,555. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. Mettler-Toledo International has a one year low of $678.85 and a one year high of $1,339.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,249.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,172.50.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.95. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $804.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International will post 25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MTD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,255.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,077.86.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,243.00, for a total value of $1,243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,712,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,253.50, for a total value of $1,566,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,309. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,142 shares of company stock valued at $3,873,512 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

