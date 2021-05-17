MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.018 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of NYSE:CMU opened at $4.71 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.46. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $3.87 and a 1-year high of $4.79.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

