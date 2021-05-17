MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0462 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This is a boost from MFS Special Value Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

MFV stock opened at $6.56 on Monday. MFS Special Value Trust has a 12-month low of $4.73 and a 12-month high of $6.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.01.

MFS Special Value Trust Company Profile

MFS Special Value Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs fundamental analysis and a bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio.

