MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0462 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This is a boost from MFS Special Value Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
MFV stock opened at $6.56 on Monday. MFS Special Value Trust has a 12-month low of $4.73 and a 12-month high of $6.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.01.
MFS Special Value Trust Company Profile
