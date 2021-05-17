Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Holdings Lifted by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $4,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 35,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 6,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 2,529 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total transaction of $368,702.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $581,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,115 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,994. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MCHP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Longbow Research raised Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.55.

Shares of MCHP opened at $145.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.11. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $82.13 and a 52 week high of $166.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.413 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

