Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,788 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology comprises about 0.9% of Slow Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

MU opened at $79.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $88.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.25 and a 200 day moving average of $78.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.91. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. TheStreet upgraded Micron Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.74.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $476,719.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,600,893.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total value of $707,595.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,731,485.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,507 shares of company stock worth $6,024,523 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

