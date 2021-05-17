Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 470,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,573,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,145,000. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 8,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.53, for a total value of $1,495,424.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,225,371.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John E. Geller, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.94, for a total value of $764,730.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,285,180.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,949 shares of company stock valued at $2,549,501 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $175.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.38 and a beta of 2.54. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $68.15 and a 1-year high of $190.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.70.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 2.53% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VAC. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $165.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $151.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $145.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.14.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

