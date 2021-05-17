Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $127,000 Holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 14.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 686,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,237,000 after buying an additional 88,089 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 4,615 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 655.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 19,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 16,752 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 5,874 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 16,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 3,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $62,290.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $96,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,520.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,043 shares of company stock worth $284,446 in the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of JBLU opened at $19.68 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.11 and its 200-day moving average is $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.57. JetBlue Airways Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.94 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $733.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.05 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 18.95% and a negative return on equity of 23.07%. The business’s revenue was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. Analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.71.

JetBlue Airways Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

