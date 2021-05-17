Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $159,000 Position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 4.3% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 9.6% during the first quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 22,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 6.2% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 104,890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,911,000 after buying an additional 6,109 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 25.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in Zendesk by 1,428.6% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 97.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zendesk alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen raised their target price on Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Zendesk from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.47.

Shares of ZEN opened at $135.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.01 and a beta of 1.27. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.65 and a 52-week high of $166.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.35.

In other news, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $55,112.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 628 shares in the company, valued at $84,830.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total value of $6,829,582.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 833,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,797,713.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,872 shares of company stock valued at $26,867,404. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

See Also: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.