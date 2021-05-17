Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $192,000 Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 68.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 207.8% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after buying an additional 8,305 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth $68,798,000. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth $459,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 25,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.98, for a total transaction of $5,776,726.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 30,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.46, for a total transaction of $6,800,157.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,339,025 shares of company stock valued at $300,856,426. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SNOW. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.46.

SNOW stock opened at $209.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $226.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.09. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.71 and a 1 year high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.64 million. Snowflake’s revenue was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

