Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Purchases 1,017 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 122.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 652.9% during the fourth quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 1,303,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,463 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,596,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,028,385,000 after buying an additional 854,403 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 541.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 750,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,663,000 after acquiring an additional 633,433 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,599,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $497,219,000 after purchasing an additional 291,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NYL Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 164.0% in the fourth quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 449,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,063,000 after buying an additional 279,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

LQD stock opened at $131.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.15. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $127.91 and a 12-month high of $139.38.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

