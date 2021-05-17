Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Purchases 726 Shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth $13,774,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,270,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 409.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 87,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after acquiring an additional 70,117 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 208.7% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,523,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.30.

Shares of Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $63.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.45. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.10 and a twelve month high of $117.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.11%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

