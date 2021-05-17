Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 50.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 810 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Twilio by 645.5% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Twilio by 553.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Twilio by 669.2% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Twilio news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.92, for a total value of $650,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.73, for a total value of $1,470,849.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 203,935 shares of company stock valued at $79,447,071 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Twilio from $385.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Twilio from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Twilio in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.17.

NYSE TWLO opened at $299.40 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $352.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $351.40. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $177.13 and a one year high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a current ratio of 10.94. The company has a market cap of $51.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.42 and a beta of 1.51.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

