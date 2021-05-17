Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $196.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $208.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $245.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $255.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.92.

NASDAQ MRTX opened at $149.01 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.78. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $91.90 and a 1 year high of $249.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 1.64.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics will post -8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 400,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.15, for a total value of $72,460,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $398,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,013,954.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 416,595 shares of company stock worth $75,643,697. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,573,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $783,456,000 after acquiring an additional 293,179 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,535,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $996,067,000 after acquiring an additional 192,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,559,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,510,000 after acquiring an additional 248,154 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 26.4% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,333,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,383,000 after acquiring an additional 278,868 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 241.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 992,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,954,000 after acquiring an additional 701,778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

