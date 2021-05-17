Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last Week

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. Over the last week, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a total market cap of $42.20 million and $281,520.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can now be bought for approximately $17.88 or 0.00040196 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002249 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003338 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.28 or 0.00088311 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $207.15 or 0.00465763 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $101.19 or 0.00227513 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004841 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $570.26 or 0.01282204 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00042707 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 2,360,347 coins. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

