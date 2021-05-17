Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Price Tops $26.55 on Major Exchanges (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 17th. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can now be purchased for about $26.55 or 0.00062435 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market capitalization of $39.66 million and approximately $411,968.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003497 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00089038 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $190.67 or 0.00448354 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.55 or 0.00229377 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005059 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $549.30 or 0.01291635 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00042087 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,493,603 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

