Mizuho Boosts Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target to $66.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on XOM. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.46.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,057,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,552,197. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $64.02.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

