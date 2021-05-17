Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target Cut to $190.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $201.00 to $190.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Brookline Capital Management boosted their price target on Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a sell rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $162.88.

Moderna stock opened at $161.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $64.80 billion, a PE ratio of -99.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $154.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.16. Moderna has a one year low of $46.13 and a one year high of $189.26.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.28, for a total transaction of $1,568,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,444,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,211,595.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.48, for a total value of $581,621.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,621.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,721,390 shares of company stock valued at $836,017,001 over the last three months. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $1,807,000. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

