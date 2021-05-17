Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) Price Down 29.9% Over Last Week

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 17th. One Moeda Loyalty Points coin can now be purchased for $1.17 or 0.00002650 BTC on major exchanges. Moeda Loyalty Points has a market cap of $22.97 million and $6.52 million worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded 29.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00086642 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003994 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00022714 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $559.37 or 0.01266712 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00064248 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.56 or 0.00116761 BTC.

Moeda Loyalty Points Coin Profile

Moeda Loyalty Points is a coin. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 coins. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here . Moeda Loyalty Points’ official website is moedaseeds.com . The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MOEDA is a Cooperative Crypto Credit Banking-as-a-Service Platform designed to provide a mobile lending system. Moeda will provide a multi-purpose digital identity and opportunities to build credit-worthiness and reputation. It will also give investors real-time transparency of SDG-aligned Impact Investment, trust of cryptographically assured blockchain records and contracts while facilitating the scaling of community investments, payment transactions and service more customers online. Moeda Tokens (MDA) are backed by a social contract in loyal support of Green Cross Brazil to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The tokens will be transferable once the sale has concluded. “

