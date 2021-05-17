Mogo (TSE:MOGO) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of Mogo (TSE:MOGO) in a research report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a C$15.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Eight Capital upped their price target on Mogo from C$5.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of TSE:MOGO opened at C$8.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$579.35 million and a P/E ratio of -47.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.17, a quick ratio of 11.33 and a current ratio of 11.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.71 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.50. Mogo has a 52-week low of C$1.15 and a 52-week high of C$15.34.

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a Mogo app and provides access to MogoSpend, a digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card (MogoCard); MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; free monthly credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans; and bitcoin rewards program to buy bitcoin through MogoCrypto.

