MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $315 million-$325 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $312.90 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MoneyGram International from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MoneyGram International from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of MoneyGram International in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of MGI stock traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $7.48. 12,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,189,243. MoneyGram International has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $11.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 1.95.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $310.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MoneyGram International will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

