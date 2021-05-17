Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $294.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) to report sales of $294.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Monro’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $286.50 million and the highest is $309.00 million. Monro reported sales of $286.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monro will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Monro.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MNRO shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Monro from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

In other news, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $320,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Monro by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,289,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $348,030,000 after purchasing an additional 224,634 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Monro by 3.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,564,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $234,555,000 after purchasing an additional 104,668 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its position in Monro by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 918,856 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,975,000 after purchasing an additional 18,335 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Monro by 3.5% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 749,296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,303,000 after purchasing an additional 25,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Monro by 6.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,762,000 after purchasing an additional 32,522 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MNRO traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.98. 148,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,045. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Monro has a 1 year low of $39.39 and a 1 year high of $72.67. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.54.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

