Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 296.25 ($3.87).
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MGAM shares. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.38) price target on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 295 ($3.85) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th.
In related news, insider Pete Raby sold 27,165 shares of Morgan Advanced Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 312 ($4.08), for a total transaction of £84,754.80 ($110,732.69).
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a GBX 3.50 ($0.05) dividend. This is a positive change from Morgan Advanced Materials’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 1.11%. Morgan Advanced Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.25%.
About Morgan Advanced Materials
Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fiber, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shield, fired refractory shape, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.
