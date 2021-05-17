Morgan Stanley Boosts GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Price Target to $8.90

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $7.90 to $8.90 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group upped their price objective on GoPro from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.48.

Get GoPro alerts:

NASDAQ:GPRO opened at $9.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.59 and a beta of 1.27. GoPro has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $13.79.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $203.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.72 million. GoPro had a positive return on equity of 16.39% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that GoPro will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 172,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $1,384,600.59. Also, VP Eve T. Saltman sold 28,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $257,346.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 253,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,283,426. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 636,008 shares of company stock worth $6,597,212. 19.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in GoPro by 296.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in GoPro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. 52.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.