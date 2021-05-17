Morgan Stanley Cuts Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Price Target to $47.00

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the clothing resale marketplace’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on POSH. William Blair started coverage on Poshmark in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on Poshmark in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Poshmark from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Poshmark from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Poshmark in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:POSH opened at $36.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.41. Poshmark has a 12-month low of $33.55 and a 12-month high of $104.98.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $80.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.97 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.88) earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Manish Chandra sold 11,653 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $492,688.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,688.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Anan Kashyap sold 21,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $912,740.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,740.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,755 shares of company stock valued at $2,145,921 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Poshmark during the first quarter worth approximately $9,710,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Poshmark during the first quarter worth approximately $7,187,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Poshmark during the first quarter worth approximately $5,559,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Poshmark during the first quarter worth approximately $4,903,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Poshmark during the first quarter worth approximately $2,307,000.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

