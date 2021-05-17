Morgan Stanley Increases Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Price Target to $70.00

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 11.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank cut Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $49.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $46.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

H opened at $79.23 on Monday. Hyatt Hotels has a 12 month low of $45.55 and a 12 month high of $92.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.60 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.12.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($2.24). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post -4.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Malaika Myers sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total transaction of $176,200.00. Also, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 58,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $4,983,189.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,242.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,132 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,443. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,847,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 264,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,631,000 after buying an additional 41,448 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,617,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after buying an additional 21,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 220,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,395,000 after buying an additional 88,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

