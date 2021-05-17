Morgan Stanley Raises Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target to $87.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.83% from the company’s current price.

RBLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America began coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.43.

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $70.83 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.39. Roblox has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $83.41.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.90 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $2,824,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,970,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

