Morgan Stanley Raises ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Price Target to $152.00

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.07% from the stock’s current price.

SWAV has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

SWAV opened at $150.39 on Monday. ShockWave Medical has a 52-week low of $39.52 and a 52-week high of $169.00. The company has a quick ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 12.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.45 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.97.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.26). ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 108.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.28%. The company had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 109.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.70, for a total transaction of $458,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,314,235. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 555,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $66,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 980,000 shares of company stock worth $120,759,196. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 25,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

