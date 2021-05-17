Morgan Stanley Raises Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Price Target to $4.50

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $3.75 to $4.50 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on VNTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Venator Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.52.

Venator Materials stock opened at $4.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $484.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Venator Materials has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $5.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.75.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Venator Materials had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 11.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Venator Materials will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Venator Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Venator Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Venator Materials during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Venator Materials in the first quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Venator Materials by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 85,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 20,568 shares during the last quarter. 31.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, polyester fibers, polyamide fibers, catalysts, paper, and food and personal care products.

