Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY)

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

ALIZY traded up $0.41 on Monday, hitting $26.43. 79,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,186. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.14. The company has a market cap of $108.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.28. Allianz has a twelve month low of $15.59 and a twelve month high of $26.85.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Allianz had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 4.90%.

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

