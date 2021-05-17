Morgan Stanley Trims Compass (NYSE:COMP) Target Price to $24.00

Compass (NYSE:COMP) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

COMP has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Compass in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Compass in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Compass in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Compass in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Compass in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.88.

Shares of NYSE:COMP opened at $14.15 on Thursday. Compass has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $22.11.

In other news, major shareholder Excaliber (Cayman) Ltd Svf acquired 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $72,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert L. Reffkin acquired 411,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $7,399,998.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 421,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,580,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

