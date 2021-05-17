Morgan Stanley Trims Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Target Price to $56.00

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 113.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Insmed from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Insmed has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.38.

Insmed stock opened at $26.23 on Monday. Insmed has a 12-month low of $23.46 and a 12-month high of $45.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 7.95 and a quick ratio of 7.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.55.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.02. Insmed had a negative net margin of 145.14% and a negative return on equity of 79.58%. The company had revenue of $40.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Insmed will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 50,000 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $1,809,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,309,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Soriano sold 45,412 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total value of $1,833,736.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,926.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Insmed during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Insmed by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Insmed during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Insmed during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

