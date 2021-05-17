Morgan Stanley Trims New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Target Price to $64.00

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on New Relic from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer cut shares of New Relic from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of New Relic from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Relic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of New Relic from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. New Relic presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.85.

NYSE NEWR opened at $59.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.71 and a beta of 1.01. New Relic has a 1-year low of $51.52 and a 1-year high of $81.10.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $172.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.60 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 26.93% and a negative net margin of 20.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that New Relic will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 91,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,703,730 in the last 90 days. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEWR. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of New Relic by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Relic in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 356.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 840 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 869 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

