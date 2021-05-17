Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.18 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 609,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,785,000 after buying an additional 15,212 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 163,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 28.1% during the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 11,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $51.19. 39,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,651,934. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.64 and a 200-day moving average of $47.97. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.63 and a 52 week high of $52.34.

