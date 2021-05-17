Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3,306.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,166 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,985 shares during the quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.65.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $1.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $128.46. The stock had a trading volume of 45,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,443,522. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.92. The stock has a market cap of $144.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $76.16 and a 12 month high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

