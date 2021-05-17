Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 187 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 0.9% of Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 219.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,592,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $565,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,517 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 754.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 516,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $183,489,000 after buying an additional 456,400 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,453,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth approximately $138,664,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,471,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,232,196,000 after buying an additional 360,344 shares during the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.80.

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. Insiders have sold 15,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,925,208 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMT traded down $1.50 on Monday, hitting $389.28. 1,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,756,024. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $381.00 and a 200-day moving average of $358.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $417.62. The stock has a market cap of $108.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.38%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

