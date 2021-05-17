Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 630 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 60.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,680 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Splunk alerts:

In related news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 15,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,241,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,934,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $49,914.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,333. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,535 shares of company stock worth $7,835,915 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPLK. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $203.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Splunk from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $177.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.26.

NASDAQ SPLK traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $115.62. 2,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,278,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.29 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.62. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.28 and a 12-month high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $745.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.24 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.