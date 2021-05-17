Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 630 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 60.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,680 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 15,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,241,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,934,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $49,914.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,333. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,535 shares of company stock worth $7,835,915 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ SPLK traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $115.62. 2,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,278,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.29 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.62. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.28 and a 12-month high of $225.89.
Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $745.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.24 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Splunk
Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.
