Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 8.700-8.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.01 billion-$8.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.01 billion.Motorola Solutions also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 1.900-1.950 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $190.54.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

MSI traded up $4.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $201.88. 520,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,247. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a PE ratio of 45.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $190.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.51. Motorola Solutions has a 1-year low of $125.34 and a 1-year high of $203.18.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $253,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total transaction of $1,259,858.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,826,119. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.