Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,861 Shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 65.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in POSCO were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in POSCO by 7.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in POSCO by 0.9% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 20,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in POSCO by 211.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after acquiring an additional 41,256 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in POSCO by 30.4% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in POSCO by 15.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

NYSE PKX opened at $85.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.67. The company has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01. POSCO has a 1-year low of $33.84 and a 1-year high of $92.19.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 1.62%. On average, analysts predict that POSCO will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About POSCO

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets. It also plans, designs, and constructs industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings; exports and imports steel products and raw materials; and generates electricity; produces gas and refuse derived fuel, as well as provides network and system integration, and logistics services.

