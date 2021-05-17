Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 926 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $948,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 106.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,789 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 74,981 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,775,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.60, for a total value of $167,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,429,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $502,760. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $363.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $284.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $388.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $302.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.81.

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $335.75 on Monday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $135.50 and a 1-year high of $353.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $336.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.21.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

