Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPX were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPXC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPX during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPX by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of SPX by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of SPX by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SPX by 244.0% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 724,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,508,000 after purchasing an additional 513,785 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPX alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of SPX in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of SPX in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

SPXC stock opened at $63.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. SPX Co. has a 52 week low of $32.71 and a 52 week high of $66.19.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $397.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.17 million. SPX had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SPX Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.