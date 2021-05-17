Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,082 Shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,082 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHYF. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in The Shyft Group by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 895,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,402,000 after acquiring an additional 439,533 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Shyft Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,855,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Shyft Group by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 418,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,865,000 after buying an additional 173,504 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in The Shyft Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,653,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,928,000 after buying an additional 93,219 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

SHYF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Shyft Group from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday.

Shares of SHYF stock opened at $38.92 on Monday. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.70 and a 12 month high of $43.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -486.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The Shyft Group had a positive return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $197.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.66 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is 8.06%.

In related news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $569,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,752,553.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 3,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $148,335.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,714 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,885.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,659 shares of company stock worth $1,824,136. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles that are used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

