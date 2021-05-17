Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 211 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HUBG. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 4th quarter valued at $4,513,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Hub Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,109,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 455,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,941,000 after buying an additional 105,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Vava Dimond sold 13,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $843,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,051,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HUBG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Hub Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.77.

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $74.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.90 and a 200-day moving average of $59.93. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.13 and a 52 week high of $74.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 1.00.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $919.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.76 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.05%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

