MTU Aero Engines (MTX) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for MTU Aero Engines (ETR: MTX):

5/13/2021 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €203.00 ($238.82) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €181.00 ($212.94) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €160.00 ($188.24) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €218.00 ($256.47) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €203.00 ($238.82) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €220.00 ($258.82) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €199.00 ($234.12) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €161.00 ($189.41) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €210.00 ($247.06) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €180.00 ($211.76) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €191.00 ($224.71) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €191.00 ($224.71) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €180.00 ($211.76) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €203.00 ($238.82) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €218.00 ($256.47) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €191.00 ($224.71) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €193.00 ($227.06) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €203.00 ($238.82) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

ETR MTX opened at €215.20 ($253.18) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €202.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of €199.78. MTU Aero Engines AG has a twelve month low of €112.40 ($132.24) and a twelve month high of €221.00 ($260.00). The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion and a PE ratio of 48.14.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

