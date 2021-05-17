Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.04 billion-$1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.

MWA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mueller Water Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen raised Mueller Water Products from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.75.

Shares of NYSE:MWA traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.63. 14,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,298. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.86. Mueller Water Products has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Mueller Water Products’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

In other news, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 7,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $102,675.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 19,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $250,150.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,132 shares in the company, valued at $936,089.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,039 shares of company stock worth $698,799 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

