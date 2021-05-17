Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

MUR has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Scotiabank upgraded Murphy Oil from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Murphy Oil has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.73.

Shares of MUR traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.83. 55,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,763,360. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 3.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.29 and its 200-day moving average is $14.22. Murphy Oil has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.22. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 46.10%. The firm had revenue of $379.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Murphy Oil will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is presently 57.47%.

In other news, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 12,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total value of $185,551.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $74,750.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 137,638 shares of company stock valued at $2,627,817. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 763.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 192.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,637 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

